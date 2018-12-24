|
Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review
12-24-2018
Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters was a top 18 story of February 2018: Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have reported filed a lawsuit in Illinois federal court against websites that have been selling counterfeit merchandise, according to Law 360.
They report that the lawsuit was filed on Monday and band is seeking to obtain a temporary restraining order to stop the sites from selling the alleged trademark infringing items.
Law 360 published the following excerpt from the complaint: "Plaintiff is forced to file this action to combat defendants' counterfeiting of plaintiff's registered trademarks, as well as to protect unknowing consumers from purchasing unauthorized Iron Maiden products over the internet.
"Plaintiff has been and continues to be irreparably damaged through consumer confusion, dilution and tarnishment of its valuable trademarks as a result of defendants' actions and seeks injunctive and monetary relief."
