News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits 2018 In Review

12-26-2018
Journey

Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits was a top 18 story of March 2018: (Gibson) Journey's Greatest Hits album has becomes just the third album to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. It joins Bob Marley and The Wailers' Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley and The Wailers (510 weeks) and the longevity runaway winner, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (937 weeks).

It's still some achievement. Journey's Greatest Hits rose this week from 108-101 (March 3-dated chart) and debuted in December 1988, but it peaked at only No. 10 back in 1989. Between October 1990 and December 2009 it disappeared from the chart, but after a change in eligibility rules it returned and has been back pretty much ever since.

The set boasts Journey classic hits such as "Open Arms" (the band's biggest hit, a No. 2) and the ubiquitous "Don't Stop Believin'", but the band has only ever achieved four Top 10 hits. Still, that's four more than The Dark Side Of The Moon.


Related Stories


Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits 2018 In Review

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

More Journey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments 2018 In Review

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement 2018 In Review

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.