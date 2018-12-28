Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers 2018 In Review

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers was a top 18 story of May 2018: As former Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes prepares to launch new dates of his Classic Deep Purple Live Tour, the bassist and vocalist discussed revisiting the band's music in a recent interview.

Hughes was asked by during a radio show appearance in Brazil if he still feels comfortable performing songs from his time in Deep Purple and he responded (via Blabbermouth): "Yeah, because I'm the architect and writer of those songs and they were written in the '70s and that period was a very definitive time for rock music with Sabbath and Purple and Zeppelin, The Who, The Stones and Pink Floyd. It's endless, the music that came from the '70s and I being one of the last guys who can travel the world and do this because I love to do this."

He also explained why Deep Purple added David Coverdale as a second singer to the lineup, "Because [guitarist Ritchie] Blackmore wanted to have two singers. I didn't discuss with him why. I thought it was going to be Paul Rodgers and Paul was making Bad Company. Paul's a friend of mine, so when we got David in the band, it was a very good fit."





