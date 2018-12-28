News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer 2018 In Review

12-28-2018
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer was a top 18 story of May 2018: Iron Maiden marked the 5th anniversary of their Trooper Beer on Wednesday, May 9th. The award winning brew is a collaboration between Stockport-based Robinsons Brewery and rock legends.

To date the beer has sold over 20 million pints and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson shared his excitement about the anniversary with the following comments: "I'm incredibly proud of the success that Trooper has had, and long may it continue.

"To sell over 20 million pints in 5 years is something that we couldn't have imagined when we started out with just the simple plan to make a great session ale that didn't compromise on flavour, and the quality of the end product speaks for itself.

"It has been great fun to work with Robinsons on Trooper and the various Limited Editions that we have created, each of which have been unique in their own way, and it's exciting to see the reaction that our latest beer, Light Brigade, has had too. I'm delighted that our fans and beer lovers worldwide have enjoyed them so much, and who knows what we will come up with next... Cheers!"


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Iron Maiden Release Video From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg

Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans 2018 In Review

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song 2018 In Review

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years 2018 In Review

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List 2018 In Review

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.