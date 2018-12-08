News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

AFI Streaming New Single 'Trash Bat' (Week in Review)

.
AFI

AFI Streaming New Single 'Trash Bat' was a top story on Monday: AFI have released a lyric video for their new single "Trash Bat." The song comes from the group's forthcoming EP "The Missing Man", which is set to hit stores this Friday, December 7th.

Guitarist Jade Puget produced and mixed the new EP and had this to say about the new track, "This was the ideal song to kick off the EP. From Adam Carson's big drum fill at the top all the way through to the end, it's just a quick burst of frenetic energy.

"I brought the song in and was playing it for Davey Havok and he threw out the line, 'My Trash Bat' and I thought, how can you lose with a title like that? What is a Trash Bat anyway? Who cares!" Listen to the track - here.

More AFI News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AFI Streaming New Single 'Trash Bat'

AFI Return With Surprise Song and EP Announcement

Rise Against And AFI Announce North American Tour

AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'

AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour

AFI Announce New American Leg Of The Blood Tour

AFI, No Doubt Supergroup Dreamcar Stream First Single

AFI Streaming New Song 'Get Hurt'

AFI Release 'Snow Cats' Music Video

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.