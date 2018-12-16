Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

The rocker will be on hand to discuss his latest album, "Raise Vibration", which debuted at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release this fall.

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, the project's latest single is "Johnny Cash", which was inspired by a rare and unusual encounter with the country music icon.

After returning to Los Angeles in late 1995 to be by his mother's bedside in hospital as she battled breast cancer, Kravitz was staying at producer Rick Rubin's house when he received word that she had passed away and, moments later, he ran into fellow house guests Johnny and his wife June.

"I was a bit fazed and out of it," explains Kravitz, "and the two of them just came up to me and surrounded me and held me. The two of them. We weren't lifelong friends. I didn't know them that long We were flatmates. But they decided at that moment (to) treat me like they would treat someone in their family. It was a beautiful moment of humanity and love." Read more - here.