News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive was a top story on Tuesday: Ozzy Osbourne is known under the monitor of that Prince Of Darkness and apparently that title also includes a little of Scrooge when it comes from Christmas.

In a video promoting this year's special New Year's Eve Ozzfest, Ozzy shared his thoughts about the holiday season. He said, "I've been saying to Sharon for ever, 'F*** Christmas, I hate it.' It's for shopaholics and kids and so I've always wanted to work through Christmas.

"We're doing a gig at The Forum on New Year's Eve with Ozzfest, two stages, Zakk Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Ice-T's doing it - a bunch of different people.

"It's going to be the all-stars of Ozzfest. I want to give them a great show and I want to have fun. I'm bringing in the new year with a big bang!" Watch the clip - here.

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019- Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'- Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture- Stevie Nicks- more

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s

Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'

Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Before The Storm

Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party

Samantha Fish Expands Spring Tour

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.