Within Temptation Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)
Within Temptation Announce North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Within Temptation have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year for a North American tour that will also feature In Flames and Smash Into Pieces. The U.S. and Canada tour kicks off February 28 in Baltimore and runs through March 19 in Los Angeles. The trek also makes several stops in Canada.
