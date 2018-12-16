News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed was a top story on Wednesday: A record producer has addressed the rumors that Guns N' Roses recently recorded a version of a classic T. Rex song for a forthcoming tribute album.

On December 3rd podcaster Mitch Lafon shared, "Unsubstantiated reports claim Guns N' Roses have recorded a cover of T-Rex's Children Of The Revolution for inclusion on a upcoming tribute album. Other artists on the album are said to include U2, Elton John, Foo Fighters and Joan Jett. Until released consider this to be rumor."

While Lafon has very cautious in sharing the rumor and warned fans to take it with a grain of salt until confirmed, some media outlets ran with the story and the album's producer Hal Willner reached out to Lafon to set the record straight.

Mitch shared the following message he received from the producer, "Hi Mitch - just wanted to clear up a rumor you wrote about re. Guns N' Roses recording 'Children of the Revolution' for BMG and my Bolan project . They are NOT on the record . In fact 'children of the revolution' is done by Kesha with a live orchestra that features Wayne KRAMER and LA's Jack Sh*t band that has members of Elvis C and Jackson B's bands . There is a rumor that Axl Rose recorded that song for a different Bolan project without G & R but again it is not ours .

Our project is done and BMG is putting it out in March or April. It is called 'Angelheaded Hipster - Another Look at Marc Bolan'. The title comes from Allen Ginsberg 'Howl' poem .

"Some of the featured artists are Marc Almond, Nick Cave, Perry Farrell , Foo Fighters , Emily Haines , Joan Jett, Father John Misty, Todd Rundgren , Peaches , Bjorns , Nena and more - 27 tracks over 2 CDs , vinyl and all the other ways .... so just wanted to give you the real info .... much love , Hal Willner" He added, "Oh and U2 with Elton John too" - here.

