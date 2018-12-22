According to UK auction house Bonhams, the 1967 Gibson Flying V, which was originally estimated to fetch between $19,000-$23,000, sold for approximately $189,000.

Downing used the guitar as his main axe for all Judas Priest albums up to 1981's "Point Of Entry" after buying it from Musical Exchanges in Broad Street, Birmingham in the mid-1970s.

In the early 2000s, Gibson guitars took detailed measurements of Downing's Flying V for use in the production of a series of reissue models.

The 1967 instrument was one of 11 Downing pieces sold by Bonhams at the December 11 event; others included his 1971 Gibson Flying V Medallion guitar, Marshall amp heads, guitar FX and a pair of leather jackets from the "Turbo" and "Screaming For Vengeance" tours. Read more and see a classic video of KK playing the guitar - here.