Dee Snider Releases 'Become The Storm' Video

"It can be a dark world out there for people being bullied, and I know it," says Snider of the tune featured in the Doug Quill-directed clip. "With 'Become The Storm' I'm hoping to lift them up and help them find the power within to defeat their adversaries. Sound serious? It is."

The former Twister Sister frontman's new solo album was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).

"Become The Storm" is the second song previewed from the record ahead of its release, following the lead track, "Tomorrow's No Concern." Watch the video and read more here.