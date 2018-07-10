News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dee Snider Releases 'Become The Storm' Video
07-10-2018
Dee Snider

(hennemusic) Dee Snider has released a video for "Become The Storm", the current single from his forthcoming album, "For The Love Of Metal," which is set to hit stores on July 27th.

"It can be a dark world out there for people being bullied, and I know it," says Snider of the tune featured in the Doug Quill-directed clip. "With 'Become The Storm' I'm hoping to lift them up and help them find the power within to defeat their adversaries. Sound serious? It is."

The former Twister Sister frontman's new solo album was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).

"Become The Storm" is the second song previewed from the record ahead of its release, following the lead track, "Tomorrow's No Concern." Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


