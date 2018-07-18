News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Yoshiki Donates 10 Million To o Rain Disaster Area In Japan
07-18-2018
.
Yoshiki

(Prime) After Yoshiki received the report of heavy downpours and flooding in July 2018 which has greatly damaged various places around western Japan, he made a donation of 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society through his own 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Yoshiki Foundation America.

The Japanese Red Cross Society also began accepting donations for the "July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief Fund" on July 10th. Yoshiki sent the following message via social media:

"I just saw the news in the U.S. and I pray for those who passed away. I truly hope the damage caused by heavy rain will not spread any more." Fans can also donate to the Japanese Red Cross Society July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief here.

Prime submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Yoshiki Donates 10 Million To o Rain Disaster Area In Japan

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

X Japan's Yoshiki Recovering From Successful Surgery

X Japan's Yoshiki To Undergo Emergency Surgery

More Yoshiki News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again- Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues- Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam- Rolling Stones- more

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album- Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video- Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour- more

Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour

The View Frontman Kyle Falconer Releases Song From Solo Album

Black Fast Release 'Phantom I Am' Video

The Body Politic Release 'Parasoul' Video

Kvelertak Frontman Erlend Hjelvik Leaves The Group

Thy Will Be Done Recruit Overcast Star For Sworn Enemy Tour

Classic Joni Mitchell Show Coming To Blu-Ray

Lost In Separation Release 'Wasted Youth' Video

Yoshiki Donates 10 Million To o Rain Disaster Area In Japan

Singled Out: Living Machines' The Valkyrie V2

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.