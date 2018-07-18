|
Yoshiki Donates 10 Million To o Rain Disaster Area In Japan
.
(Prime) After Yoshiki received the report of heavy downpours and flooding in July 2018 which has greatly damaged various places around western Japan, he made a donation of 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society through his own 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Yoshiki Foundation America. The Japanese Red Cross Society also began accepting donations for the "July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief Fund" on July 10th. Yoshiki sent the following message via social media: "I just saw the news in the U.S. and I pray for those who passed away. I truly hope the damage caused by heavy rain will not spread any more." Fans can also donate to the Japanese Red Cross Society July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief here.
The Japanese Red Cross Society also began accepting donations for the "July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief Fund" on July 10th. Yoshiki sent the following message via social media:
"I just saw the news in the U.S. and I pray for those who passed away. I truly hope the damage caused by heavy rain will not spread any more." Fans can also donate to the Japanese Red Cross Society July 2018 Heavy Rain Disaster Relief here.
Prime submitted this story.