Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Going Late Night On TV
07-18-2018
.
Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons are streaming a brand new single called "Natural" which will also be the anthem for ESPN's college football coverage. The band also announced an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (July 19th).

It's a standalone track and it's been chosen as the anthem for coverage of the upcoming American season.

Frontman Dan Reynolds had this to say about the group's brand new track, "Living in a dog-eat-dog world can bring out the worst in you, and sometimes, the best. It would be a lie to tell you I haven't become somewhat skeptical about some things in the last decade of my life.

However, I believe that when you truly learn to love yourself, the judging eyes and hateful words become meaningless. Natural is about finding yourself and being willing and able to stand up to whatever adversity comes your way." Listen to the new song here.


