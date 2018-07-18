Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

07-18-2018

.

(hennemusic) Following the recent release of a preview clip for their upcoming biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", Queen are now streaming the full video trailer ahead of the film's November 2 arrival in cinemas worldwide.



Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the project stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and follows Queen from their creation in 1970 - when the singer teamed up with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor - to the band's iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid.



"Much more than a documentary of someone's life, it's a piece of pure art, chiselled out of solid rock," says May. "It speaks of families and relationships and hopes and dreams, and heartache and disappointment, and ultimately of victory and fulfilment, in a way that everyone can connect to. It hasn't been an easy journey - but all the most worthwhile journeys are like that! Rami and Lucy and the boys give monumental performances - more than worthy of the originals!!"



"This film has been 8 years in the making but I truly believe that it's been worth it because I'm so proud of what we've accomplished," explains producer Graham King. "The movie is a true celebration of Queen's music and a tribute to one of the greatest frontmen of all time: Freddie Mercury. Breaking through stereotypes and expectations, Freddie dared to change everything - believing in himself and his music.



"He and the band reached unparalleled success and Freddie became one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet, cementing a legacy that continues to this very day. Their music is played in sports arenas, countless films and commercials, and is heard reverberating around nearly every local bar and pub around the world. They inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers. And behind the music was a man who simply connected with people in a way only a handful of performers have ever done."



Mercury passed away in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS; while bassist John Deacon retired from the music industry in 1997, May and Taylor have continued the Queen legacy with live performances, including tours in recent years with American vocalist Adam Lambert. Watch the trailer here.