The Guess Who Announce New Album and Release First Video 07-18-2018

. Rock icons The Guess Who have announced that they will be releasing their brand new album 'The Future IS What It Used To Be' on September 14th. The band is previewing the release by unleashing the album's first single and video called "'Playin' on the Radio'. The track features special appearances from Tommy Shaw (Styx) on vocals, Brent Fitz (Slash, Gene Simmons) percussion, Jim Kale (Guess Who founding member) and Michael Devin (Whitesnake). The video, which was directed by Nigel Dick and shot in Las Vegas, can be streamed here. He had this to say about the clip, "I love what I do, and I love trains and I love rock n' roll. So, I was honored to be asked to shoot The Guess Who. And when they told me they were available for a day in Vegas and by chance I stumbled on this wonderful rail-yard full of old engines just up the road from the strip - I was in heaven - and up to my axles in dust! It was a perfect day." Garry Peterson adds, "My very first music video…who knew?! Having the privilege of working with the legendary Nigel Dick, took me back to growing up in an era where music videos told a creative visual story that I always looked forward to seeing by my favorite artists," adds Will. "This track was no exception, adding a colorful, action packed sequence to a great story." "I never dreamed that I would get a chance to record an album, after 40 years, in the same way, and with the same recording gear that we used in the 60s and 70s. This was truly a blessing for me and a humbling, cathartic experience for my musical soul. Thank you to all my bandmates, and everyone who helped make it a reality. I hope our fans enjoy it as much as I do." Singer D# also said "This all started when I wrote 'Playing on the Radio'. Lyrically and musically, these songs are the soundtrack to my journey with The Guess Who over the last 10 years. This record was a joy and an honor to create. As version 3.0 of this iconic band, we had our work cut out for us. The challenge in this type of situation is always to be true to the heartroots of the original blueprint, as well as being able to journey onwards into an inspired future, incorporating the new energies that we bring to the experience, as you do in any family, generation after generation. I hope you enjoy the ride as much as we did." Will E said, "I am honored to be a part of this chapter of The Guess Who. We specifically wrote and arranged the music to reflect what people have always loved about the band; great songs with big vocal driven choruses. We accomplished our own sound while maintaining the classic nature that makes The Guess Who an iconic band." Rudy Sarzo said, "The Guess Who is part of the soundtrack of my life. It's truly an honor to have performed on the new record. And I'm already looking forward to the next one." Leonard Shaw concluded, "It has been quite the trip since I joined the Guess Who 25 years ago, but I am stoked about our new recording of original songs! These songs are fun to play live, and people are digging them!"

'The Future IS What It Used To Be' tracklisting:

1. When We Were Young

2. Runnin' Blind

3. Talks All The Time

4. Baby Come Around

5. Haunted

6. In America

7. Playin' On The Radio

8. Give It A Try

9. Good Girl

10. Long Day

