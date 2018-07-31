U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue

The album has been remastered and will be pressed on 180g double LP black vinyl and follows the vinyl reissues of Achtung Baby (1991), Zooropa (1993) and The Best of 1980-1990 (1998).

The original album featured two newly recorded tracks, 'Electrical Storm' and 'The Hands That Built America' (featured in the hit film) 'Gangs Of New York'.

Side 1

Even Better Than The Real Thing

Mysterious Ways

Beautiful Day

Electrical Storm (William Orbit Mix)

Side 2

One

Miss Sarajevo

Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of

Side 3

Gone (Mike Hedges Mix)

Until The End Of The World

The Hands That Built America (Theme From 'Gangs Of New York')

Discothèque (Mike Hedges Mix)

Side 4

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

Staring At The Sun (Mike Hedges Mix)

Numb (Mike Hedges Mix)

The First Time