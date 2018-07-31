News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue
07-31-2018
U2

U2 have announced the next in their vinyl reissue campaign. Their 2002 hits compilation "The Best of 1990-2000" is set to be released on September 28th.

The album has been remastered and will be pressed on 180g double LP black vinyl and follows the vinyl reissues of Achtung Baby (1991), Zooropa (1993) and The Best of 1980-1990 (1998).

The original album featured two newly recorded tracks, 'Electrical Storm' and 'The Hands That Built America' (featured in the hit film) 'Gangs Of New York'.

Side 1
Even Better Than The Real Thing
Mysterious Ways
Beautiful Day
Electrical Storm (William Orbit Mix)

Side 2
One
Miss Sarajevo
Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of

Side 3
Gone (Mike Hedges Mix)
Until The End Of The World
The Hands That Built America (Theme From 'Gangs Of New York')
Discothèque (Mike Hedges Mix)

Side 4
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
Staring At The Sun (Mike Hedges Mix)
Numb (Mike Hedges Mix)
The First Time


