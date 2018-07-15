|
Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event (Week in Review)
.
Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event was a top story on Wednesday: Muse have announced a special one night only movie theater event this Thursday (July 12th), where they will be screening their concert film "Drones World Tour" at cinemas around the world. Matt Bellamy had the following to say about the film, which was captured during the band's 2016 world tour and features never-before-seen special effects: "The Drones show reflects the mood and story of the album, we played for the first time in the round, and wanted a show that was stark and spectacular featuring cutting edge autonomous drone technology." Find more details, including a list of participating theaters, - here.
