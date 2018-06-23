News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Follow The Leader Anniversary Shows (Week in Review)

.
Korn

Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Follow The Leader Anniversary Shows was a top story on Monday: Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has struck down speculation that the band would be playing their full "Follow The Leader" album during their three special anniversary shows later this year.

The numetal pioneers have announced that they will be playing some west coast 20th anniversary shows in September to celebrate their third studio effort (12th at the Masonic in San Francisco, 13th at the Palladium in Los Angeles, and 15 that the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas.)

The announcement sparked speculation that the band would play their album in full during the shows but Davis said in a new interview with 93.3 WMMR that will be skipping a couple of the tracks.

He explained, "We're not gonna do it in its entirety. There's a couple of songs that are just dumb [laughs], that we don't wanna play. We were really drunk when we made 'em. But we're gonna play the majority of the record." - here.

Korn Music and more

Korn T-shirts and Posters

More Korn News

