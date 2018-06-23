Panic! At The Disco Add New North American Arena Tour Leg

The new 28-city tour leg is set to kick off on January 10th in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center and conclude on February 20th in Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center. Support will be provided by Two Feet with an additional opening band still be announced.

The new leg is part of the group's world tour plans including the first leg of the North American tour this summer as well as international dates in Australia, Japan, the Philippines and Mexico. See all of the dates - here.