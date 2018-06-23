News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Panic! At The Disco Add New North American Arena Tour Leg (Week in Review)

Panic! At The Disco Add New North American Arena Tour Leg was a top story on Monday: Panic! At The Disco have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year to embark on the second leg of their Pray For The Wicked North American arena tour.

The new 28-city tour leg is set to kick off on January 10th in Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center and conclude on February 20th in Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center. Support will be provided by Two Feet with an additional opening band still be announced.

The new leg is part of the group's world tour plans including the first leg of the North American tour this summer as well as international dates in Australia, Japan, the Philippines and Mexico. See all of the dates - here.

More Panic At The Disco News

