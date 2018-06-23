Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

The shows will be called Basstory: An Intimate Evening of Riffs and Repartee with David Ellefson", with the first event taking place in Portland, OR on September 20th.

The shows will include a solo performance by Ellefson accompanied by storyteller elements. He had to say, "I have always done clinics, and a few years ago did an amazing spoken word tour in Australia to support my book My Life With 'Deth, and have always welcomed the opportunity to be able to meet and connect with fans on a more intimate level. These important parts of my professional life converged to create Basstory.

"Not only will fans get to hear some of their favorite bass riffs, but the stories behind them. It's not often I get to get into small, intimate Rock clubs, the way this all started, and I'm excited for fans to get to experience this show." See the dates - here.