Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover (Week in Review)
Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover was a top story on Wednesday: Blacktop Mojo just released a brand new music video for their cover of the classic Fleetwood Mac hit "Dreams" featuring guest vocals from Alex Smith. The band had the following to say about their unique take on the classic song, "Our good friend from right here in our hometown, Alex Smith, did an acoustic cover of this song at a local show. "...we loved it, so we asked him if he'd like to come to the studio and record it with us backing him up. Hope you guys enjoy it" Watch the new music video for yourself - here.
