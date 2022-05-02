.

Blacktop Mojo Get Animated For Concept Video Series

Blacktop Mojo Photo courtesy TAG
(Tag) Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo have released an animated, "Jealousy/Make Believe," a two track compilation and first installment for the 3 song concept within their 2021 released, self-titled album.

Created by frontman Matt James and bassist Catt Murtis on the porch of the band's house in Palestine, TX, with an acoustic guitar, "Jealousy/Make Believe" blossomed in Nashville with the help of producer Philip Mosley.

The animated video will be released in two parts, with part two concluding the story with "Darlin I Won't Tell,' which will be released later. They had this to say, "From our fourth record, 'Jealousy/Make Believe' and 'Darlin I Won't Tell' are sort of a concept album within the album.

"The three songs flow together as a singular narrative and we wanted to create a striking visual to convey the story. We decided to do something cool that we've never done before and make a 3 song animated video to tell this story of heartbreak, murder, and deception. " Watch the video below:

