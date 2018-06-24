Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Following a number of partial reunion appearances in the past year, the Sturgis event marks the first time founder Mick Jones has reconvened his current band with original members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills for a ticketed event.

"It's been incredible to have Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick join us for some surprise appearances throughout the past few years," says Jones. "It always brings back special memories. But now, for the first time, we are letting our fans know we'll be making history together at The Buffalo Chip on August 4 with a Foreigner reunion concert, and we hope they'll come on down to Sturgis and join us!"Watch the announcement video - here.