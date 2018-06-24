News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were joined by UK singer James Bay for a performance of their 1978 classic, "Beast Of Burden", during a June 19 concert at London's Twickenham Stadium.

Bay was the opening act for the final show of the UK leg of the Stones' No Filter European tour - which marked the band's first appearances in their native land in five years - and the young rocker was thrilled to be a part of the event.

"This band have probably shaped the way I make music and perform more than anyone else," posted Bay on his social media sites. "Their relentless passion and energy on stage is so inspiring. I can't believe last night was real. Thank you."

Following the fan-voted "Bitch", Bay's guest slot landed in the middle of the Stones 19-song set of classics. "Thank you for a great night Twickenham, and special thanks to James Bay," posted the band.

The 14-show series now heads to play stops in Germany, France and the Czech Republic before the trek's finale in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. Watch video from the jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rolling Stones Music and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set

Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Rolling Stones Release Video Clip Of Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.