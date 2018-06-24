|
Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay (Week in Review)
.
Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were joined by UK singer James Bay for a performance of their 1978 classic, "Beast Of Burden", during a June 19 concert at London's Twickenham Stadium.
Bay was the opening act for the final show of the UK leg of the Stones' No Filter European tour - which marked the band's first appearances in their native land in five years - and the young rocker was thrilled to be a part of the event.
"This band have probably shaped the way I make music and perform more than anyone else," posted Bay on his social media sites. "Their relentless passion and energy on stage is so inspiring. I can't believe last night was real. Thank you."
Following the fan-voted "Bitch", Bay's guest slot landed in the middle of the Stones 19-song set of classics. "Thank you for a great night Twickenham, and special thanks to James Bay," posted the band.
The 14-show series now heads to play stops in Germany, France and the Czech Republic before the trek's finale in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. Watch video from the jam - here.
hennemusic
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.