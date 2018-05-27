|
Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery (Week in Review)
.
Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery was a top story on Thursday: Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand has opened up about his recovery from alcohol and Xanax addiction and says that life is now like "whole rebirth" for him and he feels like he is back. He took a break from the group in January to seek help. Hard Drive Radio caught up with him at the Rock and Range festival and he gave them an update on his progress. He told them (via Metal Hammer, "Everything came to a head when we did ShipRocked. I was prescribed a bunch of stuff and really that's the main thing that I needed to break away from. I didn't really start drinking until the last year and a half, but the problem is when you mix that with prescription drugs. "It sent me in a downward spiral and into a depression where I didn't even get out of my bunk unless I had to. One day, I was like, 'I feel terrible. I've got to do something.' I just made the decision on our way to Canada, which wasn't easy." Read more - here.
He took a break from the group in January to seek help. Hard Drive Radio caught up with him at the Rock and Range festival and he gave them an update on his progress.
He told them (via Metal Hammer, "Everything came to a head when we did ShipRocked. I was prescribed a bunch of stuff and really that's the main thing that I needed to break away from. I didn't really start drinking until the last year and a half, but the problem is when you mix that with prescription drugs.
"It sent me in a downward spiral and into a depression where I didn't even get out of my bunk unless I had to. One day, I was like, 'I feel terrible. I've got to do something.' I just made the decision on our way to Canada, which wasn't easy." Read more - here.