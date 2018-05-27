News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer (Week in Review)

.
Five Finger Death Punch

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer was a top story on Friday: Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory believes that Chris Cornell's death helped inspire frontman Ivan Moody to get sober. The guitarist made the revelation during an interview that took place on the 1st anniversary of the Soundgarden frontman's death.

Bathory was interviewed by WRIF in Detroit and was asked if Soundgarden was a musical influence but he instead revealed that Cornell's tragic death was influence in a totally different way from Ivan Moody.

He said, "I wasn't, but it's another thing that Ivan is really close to. Everybody knows he had a little bit of a rocky road in the last couple of years, and he's looking at all those bands and all the musicians that are no longer here

"And that's kind of how he came to get sober - by saying, 'Hey, man, I don't wanna go that way.' So, in many ways, actually, as weird as that sounds, because that tragedy, basically, what happened sort of reminded him, 'You know what? You need to address it now before it's too late.' And he did, and he's sober now - completely sober - and he seems to be happy." - here.

