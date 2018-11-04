Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming a new video trailer for the recently-released package "Live In Atlantic City." The project captures the band's June 23, 2006 appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where they were joined by guests 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and American Idol singer Bo Bice.

Each guest performs one of their own hits while also joining the headliner for classic tracks: Bice is on hand for "Gimme Back My Bullets"; Williams Jr. delivers "Down South Jukin'"; and, 3 Doors Down rock "That Smell" and "Saturday Night Special" before all three join Skynyrd for "Sweet Home Alabama."

"Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live In Atlantic City" is available via multiple formats, including a CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital audio. Watch the trailer here.

