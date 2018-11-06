News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club

11-06-2018
Papa Roach

Papa Roach will be celebrating the release of their forthcoming album by playing a three night stand at the famed West Hollywood venue The Roxy in January.

Dubbed the "Goin Back To Cali" trek, the run includes shows in Sacramento, San Francisco leading up to the Roxy performances. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Its been so long since we've done some real intimate shows like this in California - Since 2009 in fact. We cant wait to show our California fans a bit of love they deserve. Sacto - SF - LA, they're all in for a treat."

The Roxy shows will be taking place on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th followed by an appearance on this year's Shiprocked cruise before taking a few days off before hitting the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandra. See all of the dates here


Related Stories


Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

Papa Roach Singer Feared For His Voice Over Emergency Surgery

Papa Roach Go Ballet For 'None Of The Above' Video

Papa Roach Release 'My Medication' Video

Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video

Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery

Papa Roach Expand Albums For Vinyl Reissues

Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey

More Papa Roach News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates

Van Halen Going Off Broadway With A Twist

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video

The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

Singled Out: After The Calm's Stuck On Repeat

Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club

Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

David Cross And Andrew Booker Lost Album Released

Anneke van Giersbergen Releases 'Zo Lief' Video

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

Singled Out: Palmyra Delran's I Thought You Said That You Were Gonna Kill Yourself

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.