Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club

Papa Roach will be celebrating the release of their forthcoming album by playing a three night stand at the famed West Hollywood venue The Roxy in January.

Dubbed the "Goin Back To Cali" trek, the run includes shows in Sacramento, San Francisco leading up to the Roxy performances. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Its been so long since we've done some real intimate shows like this in California - Since 2009 in fact. We cant wait to show our California fans a bit of love they deserve. Sacto - SF - LA, they're all in for a treat."

The Roxy shows will be taking place on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th followed by an appearance on this year's Shiprocked cruise before taking a few days off before hitting the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandra. See all of the dates here





Related Stories

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

Papa Roach Singer Feared For His Voice Over Emergency Surgery

Papa Roach Go Ballet For 'None Of The Above' Video

Papa Roach Release 'My Medication' Video

Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video

Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery

Papa Roach Expand Albums For Vinyl Reissues

Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey

More Papa Roach News

Share this article



