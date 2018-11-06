Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

(hennemusic) Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic has topped the global box office with a huge opening weekend. Variety reports the film - which was directed by Dexter Fletcher and stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury - led the international box office numbers with $72.5 million in revenue and another $50 million in North America.

With a production budget of $52 million, the project's worldwide tally currently sits at $141.7 million after only a few days in theaters. As Billboard notes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" has delivered the second biggest start of all time for a music biopic behind 2015's "Straight Outta Compton", which earned $60.2 million, even when adjusted for inflation.

"Bohemain Rhapsody" follows Queen from their creation in 1970 to the band's legendary 1985 performance at Live Aid. "Much more than a documentary of someone's life, it's a piece of pure art, chiselled out of solid rock," says guitarist Brian May. "It speaks of families and relationships and hopes and dreams, and heartache and disappointment, and ultimately of victory and fulfilment, in a way that everyone can connect to. It hasn't been an easy journey - but all the most worthwhile journeys are like that! Rami and Lucy and the boys give monumental performances - more than worthy of the originals!!" Read more here.

