Aerosmith's Joe Perry Releases Video For New Single 'Quake'

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is streaming a video for "Quake", the new single from his latest solo album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto." Featuring vocals by Gary Cherone of Extreme, the song will be a bonus track from the soon-to-be-released vinyl version of the project.

The clip was directed by the guitarist's son, Roman Perry. "I had so much fun making this one, hope you like it," says the Aerosmith rocker. "Sweetzerland Manifesto" sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey and his own sons Tony and Roman.

Cherone will join Perry for a 10-date series of fall US shows as part of a lineup that will also feature his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford; the run will begin in Sioux City, IA on November 30. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





