News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Releases Video For New Single 'Quake'

11-12-2018
Joe Perry

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is streaming a video for "Quake", the new single from his latest solo album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto." Featuring vocals by Gary Cherone of Extreme, the song will be a bonus track from the soon-to-be-released vinyl version of the project.

The clip was directed by the guitarist's son, Roman Perry. "I had so much fun making this one, hope you like it," says the Aerosmith rocker. "Sweetzerland Manifesto" sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey and his own sons Tony and Roman.

Cherone will join Perry for a 10-date series of fall US shows as part of a lineup that will also feature his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford; the run will begin in Sioux City, IA on November 30. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Aerosmith's Joe Perry Releases Video For New Single 'Quake'

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

More Joe Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital- Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America- Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed- Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed- more

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg

Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency

Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig

Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

Hit And Run Behind Mastodon Absence Mystery

All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Releases Video For New Single 'Quake'

Dave Mustaine Was Not A Fan Of Megadeth Cruise At First

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce 2019 U.S. Tour

ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour

Yes Reveal Final Artists Joining Them On 2019 Cruise To The Edge

Witherfall Joining Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures Tour

Dan Patlansky Releases New Live EP

Magnum Stream Live Track With Tobias Sammet

Singled Out: Sonny Elliot's Broken Glasses

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.