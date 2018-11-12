News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Mustaine Was Not A Fan Of Megadeth Cruise At First

11-12-2018
Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says that he was not enthusiastic with the idea of the band launching their very own cruise when he was first approached about putting together the Megacruise.

The thrash metal legends will be launching their very first cruise next October which will also feature Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament and more.

He spoke about his change of heart during an interview on SiriusXM via Metal Hammer, and even floated the idea of having a Megadeth cover band that fans can sing with on the voyage.

He said, "I wasn't really into the cruise thing at all in the beginning when we were approached with it. We had a sail that we had signed on for and for whatever reason, it didn't happen. We regrouped and got a new lineup and a new outlook towards this stuff.

"Because going out and doing this with a bunch of old barfly bands that can't do anything better than get on a cruise, hey, you know what? I think I'll pass. I'm not gonna go down and get the $2.99 shrimp cocktail."

Mustaine adds: "But if it's something like this that's a lot of really cool metal bands, it's really short - it's not a week out to sea and four days is enough. And there's so many other fun things to do, like the whole karaoke thing we're gonna try and pull off.

"I don't know if it's gonna happen very well, but we're gonna try - we're gonna try and find a cover band that does Megadeth songs and let people go out there and just sing them."

He then shared his hopes for how the cruise will go, "I want to make sure that in the event where we cast off and we're out at sea, if anything happens to anyone, that the show goes on.

"That people are gonna say, 'You know what? This is such an incredibly value-packed trip here that it's OK if somebody from one of the bands can't make a second show.' I want to make sure that people walk away going, 'This is the greatest thing ever.'"


