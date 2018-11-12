Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig

Rush may have retired but that isn't stopping guitarist Alex Lifeson from still playing with a world renown drummer. Marco Minnemann has revealed that he and Lifeson are working on a new project.

Minnemann broke the news to fans via Facebook, revealing the collaboration along with an illustration of himself and Alex Lifeson by Tom Colbie.

Minnemann shared with fans, "Working on a new collaborative release together with Rush's Alex Lifeson. Watch this space for more details to follow soon."





