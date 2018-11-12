Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

The Scorpions were forced to cancel a second concert last week on their tour with Def Leppard in Australia as frontman Klaus Meine continues to suffer from vocal issues.

The band had to initially cancel their performance in Melbourne last Thursday and they were hoping that Meine would recover enough to play this past Saturday in Sydney after resting his voice but they were unable to.

The vocalist broke the bad news to fans with the following, "Dear Australian Fans, believe me I have tried everything to be up on stage tonight in Sydney... I haven't said a word in the last 36 hours to rest my pipes, but unfortunately my voice is not back to the power it needs to sing my heart out for you tonight.

"You deserve nothing less than the best performance and I hope we have a chance to come back to finally 'Rock You Like A Hurricane'. Thank you for all the 'get well soon' messages. Thank you, Def Leppard, for your amazing support on this tour. Love Klaus."





