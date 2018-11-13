Iron Maiden Release Video From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden have followed up the big news last week that they will be launching new North and South American legs of their Legacy Of The Beast tour with the release of a new clip from the European run.

The band has shared the new live video for the performance of their classic hit "Run To the Hills", which was captured during the successful European leg of the tour. Watch it here

Frontman Bruce Dickinson shared his excitement about the upcoming dates, "We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during Aces High, tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvelous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see!

"And of course we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it's been fantastic, we can't wait to bring this show to you!"





