We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

11-16-2018
We The Kings

We The Kings has released their brand new Christmas album, Season's Greetings From The Sandbar which features two original songs along with their takes on eight Christmas classics.

lead singer Travis Clark explained why they decided to put out the festive record, "I've been wanting to do a Christmas album for a long time, mainly because I've never been able to witness a 'winter wonderland' as a result of living in Florida and California my whole life.

"So instead of writing another Christmas album that sounded Frosty, I decided to record it with more of a 'island-sunshine' vibe for everyone who experiences Christmas above 70°F." Stream it here.


We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

