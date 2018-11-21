Eric Clapton Goes Behind The Scenes Of Christmas Album

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming a behind the scenes video look at the making of his recently-released first full-length Christmas album, "Happy Xmas." The project delivers a mix of seasonal standards and lesser known holiday tunes alongside a new original track, "For Love On Christmas Day."

The guitarist prepared for the record by scouring the internet for holiday albums and playlist while searching for inspiration and songs for the set. "Before this became a Christmas album," explains Clapton, "there was an intention of doing a straight, normal studio album...and then it started to morph into the Christmas thing, and I think at that point it started to become a reality; and, for me, I've done something I'm really proud of, that I really believe in."

"Happy Xmas" recently topped the US Holiday Album charts when the project debuted at No. 1 on the seasonal chart, which is published weekly from mid-October through early January each year.

"Christmas for me is snow, a roaring fire, a few chestnuts knocking about and huge turkey," says Clapton about his preferred holiday vibe at home. "My wife is an incredible cook, so she will lay on the best Christmas lunch. All the classic things."

The guitarist recently premiered a Claymation video for his cover of the holiday classic, "White Christmas." Watch that and the behind the scenes clip here.

