U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

11-25-2018
(hennemusic) U2's recently-completed Experience + Innocence tour has earned the Irish band $126.2 million in revenue at the box office, according to Billboard.

The 2018 series began with a 27-date North American leg that opened in Tulsa, OK in May and wrapped up in Uncasville, CT in early July while taking home $61.5 million; a 32-show European run that followed from August to mid-November brought in another $64.7 million.

In total, the Irish rockers played before 923,733 fans over the course of the 59-date tour. The trek's biggest reports came from two of the most iconic cities and venues in the world, as the band grossed $9.4 million from four shows at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris and $8.7 million from three shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. Read more and watch videos from the tour here.

