Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

The tour will include 12 stops and is set to kick off in Germany on March 21st and will also feature support sets from the bands Malevolence, Misery Signals and Left Behind.

Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say, "It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour. Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to."

Darkest Hour's Michael Schleibaum added, "We've had the joy of touring with both Unearth and Misery Signals over the many years we have all been bands, and we are looking forward to carrying on tradition this March. Each one of us has carved out a special place in the extreme music world, and we know some of you will be foaming at the mouth to get in the pit for this show, and that's just how we like it!" See the dates - here.