Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

The two played together in The Jeff Beck Group in the 1960s and in a new interview, Stewart was asked if he thinks the two could work together again.

He responded, "Well, my voice and his guitar is a match made in heaven. It would be a lovely thing to do. It'd be a complete left-hand turn. We did try it once, but we couldn't see eye to eye. I mean, a serious clash of egos, but you know, never say never.

"I know it's a cliché, but really, I'm up for it if he's up for it. The thing is, we both want to produce. That's the thing." He added in a follow-up "Well, you put it out there. Let me know what he says." - here.