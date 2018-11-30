Fleetwood Mac Score Hit With 50th Anniversary Collection

The new compilation touches on every era in the group's history while highlighting the work of the many musicians who have recorded under the Fleetwood Mac banner over the years since Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer first formed the outfit in London, UK in 1967.

Marking 50 years since the release of the band's 1968 self-titled debut album, "50 Years - Don't Stop" delivers 50 tracks across 3-CD and 5-LP packages, and is accompanied by a 20-track single CD version, with both available on digital download and streaming services. - here.