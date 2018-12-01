Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

The new release it set to hit stores on February 22nd and features songs from the group's entire six album catalog. The preview video can be streamed here.

Frontman Paul Smith had this to say, "It's been over a decade since our only live DVD, Found On Film. We thought we would make an audio-visual document of our band in its current incarnation, especially because we feel like we are at our most dynamic in a live setting." Read more - here.