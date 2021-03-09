Maximo Park Postpone Spring Headline Tour To October

Maximo Park have announced that they have been forced to push back a UK headline tour in support of their new album until October instead of launching it in June due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

They will now be launching the tour on October 2nd in Newcastle at the Boilerroom and will conclude the tour on October 11th at Saint Luke's in Glasgow.

Paul Smith had the following to say about the change in plans, "For obvious reasons, we have to reschedule our UK June tour to October. We can't wait to play again! All previous tickets remain valid."

They will be launching the trek in support of their brand new album "Nature Always Wins", which was in contention for a No. 1 debut on the UK charts (it entered the chart at No. 2). See the tour dates below:

Sat 2nd Oct - Boilerroom, Newcastle

Sun 3rd Oct - The Mill, Birmingham

Tuesday 5th Oct - The Leadmill, Sheffield

Wed 6th Oct - EartH Theatre, London

Thur 7th Oct - Trinity, Bristol

Sat 9th Oct - EartH Theatre, London

Sun 10th Oct - O2 Ritz, Manchester

Mon 11th Oct - Saint Luke's, Glasgow



