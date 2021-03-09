Maximo Park Postpone Spring Headline Tour To October

Maximo Park have announced that they have been forced to push back a UK headline tour in support of their new album until October instead of launching it in June due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
They will now be launching the tour on October 2nd in Newcastle at the Boilerroom and will conclude the tour on October 11th at Saint Luke's in Glasgow.
Paul Smith had the following to say about the change in plans, "For obvious reasons, we have to reschedule our UK June tour to October. We can't wait to play again! All previous tickets remain valid."
They will be launching the trek in support of their brand new album "Nature Always Wins", which was in contention for a No. 1 debut on the UK charts (it entered the chart at No. 2). See the tour dates below:
Sat 2nd Oct - Boilerroom, Newcastle
Sun 3rd Oct - The Mill, Birmingham
Tuesday 5th Oct - The Leadmill, Sheffield
Wed 6th Oct - EartH Theatre, London
Thur 7th Oct - Trinity, Bristol
Sat 9th Oct - EartH Theatre, London
Sun 10th Oct - O2 Ritz, Manchester
Mon 11th Oct - Saint Luke's, Glasgow
Maximo Park Announce Livestream Concert
Maximo Park Release 'All Of Me' Video
Maximo Park Returned With 'Child Of The Flatlands' 2020 In Review
Maximo Park Return With 'Child Of The Flatlands'
Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Releases 'Young Dreams' Video
Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity
87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings Part Of Plastic Ono Band Reissue
August Burns Red Share Cover Of Westworld Theme
Anneke van Giersbergen Announce Darkest Skies Virtual Experience
Crown Release 'Illumination' Video
Maximo Park Postpone Spring Headline Tour To October
Witherfall Stream 'And They All Blew Away' Video