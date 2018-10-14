News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

10-14-2018
Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor revealed in a new interview that the band is planning to begin work on their new studio album early in the new year with hopes of releasing it next summer.

Taylor told Resurrection Fest TV, "Next year is a big year for Slipknot. We're definitely thinking about a big world tour... [a new album] absolutely, probably summer. It all depends on when we get in the studio. Right now, the plan is for us to be in the studio early next year - like, first couple of months next year. So, a couple of months to get that going, a couple of months to get production, new masks, new outfits, new everything, and hopefully be able to come and start touring in the summer when the album comes out.

"Right now, we have 20 songs that we've demoed. And they are really, really good. So it'll just come down to which ones come out the best. We take that, we make the album out of that, put the album out. However, the way we're talking right now, we're trying to find ways that everyone can hear all the songs. So we'll put the album out, and then maybe we'll release something after that. It's something that we're really trying to think of, giving the audience more, giving the fans more of us. But it's gotta make sense, it's gotta be Slipknot. It can't just be something that throw out there because we can. It's gotta have art, it's gotta have content, it's gotta have passion to it." Watch the interview here.


