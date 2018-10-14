News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

10-14-2018
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced that they will be reissuing their complete catalog of 16 studio albums in a newly-announced series of digipack editions.

A continuation of the veteran metal band's remastered Studio Collection project - which saw 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project - the digipacks will present the track listing matching the original UK releases using audio taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

The albums will be released chronologically in batches of four across a nine month period beginning November 16, when fans can pick up the group's first four records: 1980's self-titled debut, 1981's "Killers", 1982's "The Number Of The Beast" and 1983's "Piece Of Mind."

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the first batch this will be 1982's "The Number Of The Beast."

"We've wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015," says founder and bassist Steve Harris. "I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


