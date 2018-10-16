News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

10-16-2018
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have issued their first public response to a lawsuit brought by former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham over his firing from the group earlier this year.

"Fleetwood Mac looks forward to their day in court," says band spokesperson Kristen Foster, reports Billboard. Buckingham filed legal action last week against Fleetwood Mac seeking $12 million from lost tour revenue over charges of breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, among others, according to legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

The guitarist first sensed friction within the lineup during a band meeting in late 2017, as Fleetwood Mac were discussing plans for an extensive North American tour that would start in October 2018; Buckingham was met with "stonewalling" when he asked for "three or four months extra" ahead of the trek's launch to do a series of solo dates in support of a solo compilation (the recently-released package, "Solo Anthology - The Best of Lindsey Buckingham").

Things came to a head in late January when manger Irving Azoff advised Buckingham that Stevie Nicks had threatened to leave the band if the guitarist wouldn't, after he detailed the singer's unhappiness with the way the rocker allegedly handled himself at charity event and award ceremony in January.

Buckingham claims plans were already in place for the "Rumours"-era lineup to play 60 shows across the continent, which the group announced in April while revealing the guitarist's exit and new lineup additions Mick Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame.

The same month saw Nicks offer a different version of the band meeting, saying "We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019]." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit- Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral- Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album-Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC- Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans- Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song- more

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral

Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine To Experience Hendrix For The 1st Time

Ace Frehley Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Video

Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music

Metallica Release Video Of Debut Live Performance Of 'Dyer's Eve'

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Not Dead Yet' Video

Nothing More Release 'Let 'Em Burn' Video

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

The Airway Release 'In Case You've Been Wondering' Video

Singled Out: Right On, Kid's Loci

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.