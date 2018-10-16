Nothing More Release 'Let 'Em Burn' Video

Nothing More have released a new lyric video for their new single "Let 'Em Burn." The new promo clip was conceived and directed by Sean McLeod.

He had this to say, "I've found Nothing More to be a band that is very involved in the process, passionate not only about the music, but the message.

"Especially with today's misinformation and the difficulty of separating the truth from the noise, our goal with this video was to bring attention to these issues, not pass judgement.

"We ask the viewer to question the source of the information they receive, and by highlighting the fact that this video too is made by people in a studio with hired actors, they should think critically for themselves and reach their own conclusions." Watch it here.





Related Stories

Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards

Nothing More Stream New Song 'Let 'em Burn'

Nothing More Announce North American Tour

More Nothing More News

Share this article



