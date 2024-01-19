(BNM) Hard rockers Nothing More have premiered a music video for their brand new single "If It Doesn't Hurt" which arrived today (January 19) digitally via BETTER NOISE MUSIC.
Focusing on the hard truths of a fractured and toxic romantic relationship, NOTHING MORE have teamed up with director Orie McGinness (Bad Omens, Spiritbox) to emphasize the song's impassioned lyrical content and potent music with a new music video debuting.
"Gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal... this song was written while trapped and is sung now while free," exclaims NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins. "If you're in toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out...this is it."
Nothing Taking Spirits Across The Pond For Headline Tour
Nothing More Share 'Spirits (Live)' Video
Nothing More Announce Spirits 2023 Fall Tour
Nothing More Share New Version of 'Best Times' Featuring Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'- Dolly Parton Expands Rock Star Album For Her Birthday- more
Gene Simmons' First Post-KISS Performance Announced- Dark Funeral's Andreas Vingback Hospitalized For Blood Clot- more
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'
Dolly Parton Expands Rock Star Album For Her Birthday
Judas Priest Deliver 'Crown Of Horns'
Nothing More Premiere 'If It Doesn't Hurt' Video
Queen Look Back On 'These Are The Days Of Our Lives' For The Greatest Live
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'A Good Goodbye' Video
The Alarm, The Blow Monkeys and Belouis Some Announce Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour MMXXIV
TR3 Featuring Tim Reynolds Celebrate Album Release With 'So Am I' Video