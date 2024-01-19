Nothing More Premiere 'If It Doesn't Hurt' Video

(BNM) Hard rockers Nothing More have premiered a music video for their brand new single "If It Doesn't Hurt" which arrived today (January 19) digitally via BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

Focusing on the hard truths of a fractured and toxic romantic relationship, NOTHING MORE have teamed up with director Orie McGinness (Bad Omens, Spiritbox) to emphasize the song's impassioned lyrical content and potent music with a new music video debuting.

"Gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal... this song was written while trapped and is sung now while free," exclaims NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins. "If you're in toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out...this is it."

