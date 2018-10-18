News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'You're The One'

10-18-2018
Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a new track, "You're The One", as the latest preview to the October 19 release of their debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

It's the fifth tune issued ahead of the set's arrival, after the lead single, "When The Curtain Falls", and follow-ups "Watching Over", "Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)" and "Anthem"

The Michigan rockers recorded the project earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, MI with producers Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone.

Greta Van Fleet just wrapped up a North American tour and will next begin a series of European dates in Paris, France on October 26. The band recently announced the initial headline dates for a 2019 world tour that will kick off in late January with their first-ever shows in Australia and New Zealand. Stream the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


