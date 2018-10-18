Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'You're The One'

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a new track, "You're The One", as the latest preview to the October 19 release of their debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

It's the fifth tune issued ahead of the set's arrival, after the lead single, "When The Curtain Falls", and follow-ups "Watching Over", "Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)" and "Anthem"

The Michigan rockers recorded the project earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, MI with producers Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone.

Greta Van Fleet just wrapped up a North American tour and will next begin a series of European dates in Paris, France on October 26. The band recently announced the initial headline dates for a 2019 world tour that will kick off in late January with their first-ever shows in Australia and New Zealand. Stream the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Greta Van Fleet's Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming

Greta Van Fleet Streaming Their New 'Anthem'

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article



