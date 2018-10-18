News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kataklysm Get Animated For 'And Then I Saw Blood' Video

10-18-2018
Kataklysm

Kataklysm have released a new animated music video for their track "And Then I Saw Blood". The song comes from their latest album "Meditations" which was released this past summer.

Kataklysm recruited Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu to create the clip (watch it here) and frontman Maurizio Iacono had this to say: "'…And Then I Saw Blood' can be interpreted in many different ways as it has an open concept to it. Everyone can see it the way they want but we wanted an animated video done with an artistic flair.

"Costin was the perfect artist to do it. I told him the central theme of the track deals with the betrayal of two close friends. I asked him to bring in his own world on how he envisioned the song and theme.

"Costin totally out did himself in this futuristic but realistic interpretation of where we are headed as people continue to get absorbed by technology and this urge to create something bigger, stronger, and more intelligent in this obsession to become godlike."


