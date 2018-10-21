Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan made a surprise appearance with bandmate Slash to perform the group's 1987 classic, "It's So Easy", during the guitarist's October 16 show at the Hollywood Palladium.

McKagan played guitar and shared lead vocals on the track with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators bassist Todd Kerns as they rocked the first encore of the band's final night of their fall North American run in support of "Living The Dream."

"Hey, a belated shout out to LA," tweeted Slash after the show. "Thanks for an incredible evening last night for our final show of US run! You guys were awesome! & big thanks to all the fans across the country; the whole tour was a blast! See you next year! Cheers!" Watch the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues

Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Slash To Rock Late Night TV

More Slash News

Share this article



